Donald Trump's lawyers called for a mistrial for the first time in his hush-money case Tuesday after explosive testimony from Stormy Daniels. Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said some of Daniels' testimony about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump has "nothing to do with this case and is extremely prejudicial," the AP reports. He said Daniels has long said the encounter was consensual but some of her testimony Tuesday suggested otherwise, with the "fact that there's a bodyguard outside the room, the power dynamic." He said the jury shouldn't have heard details including her claim that Trump didn't wear a condom, reports the Hill. "There's no way to unring that bell," Blanche said.