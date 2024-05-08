Report Accuses FDIC of Majorly Toxic Work Environment

A massive, newly released report on the workplace culture at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. includes major accusations against the government agency. More than 500 employees reported misconduct at the FDIC ranging from sexual harassment and stalking to homophobia, bullying, and racial discrimination. The entire 234-page report can be viewed here. The independent review, carried out by the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, was ordered by the FDIC's board after an investigation by the Wall Street Journal last year found a toxic work environment at the bank regulator. Some of the allegations include:

Stalking: One woman says a more senior employee sexually harassed her for six years with stalking behavior that continued even after she filed a complaint about him, causing her to fear for her safety. She says his text messages frequently included images of semi-nude women participating in sex acts, with messages like "get naked b----."