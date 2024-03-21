For Baseball, What a Stunning Mess

Phenom Shohei Ohtani is embroiled in scandal involving his interpreter's gambling
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2024 11:50 AM CDT
Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani.   (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Baseball fans are trying to make sense of the surprise scandal that enveloped one of the game's biggest stars on the very first day of the season. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has not been accused of any wrongdoing himself, but the Japanese player's interpreter has been fired over gambling accusations. It could be a while before the full story is unraveled. Coverage:

  • Ohtani's name surfaced in a federal investigation of a California bookmaker because $4.5 million was transferred from the player's bank account to the bookmaker, as first reported by ESPN and the Los Angeles Times.
  • But Ohtani himself isn't accused of gambling. Instead, friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara told ESPN that he (Mizuhara) racked up the gambling debt and that he asked Ohtani to cover it. "Obviously, he wasn't happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again," Mizuhara told the outlet on Tuesday. "He decided to pay it off for me."

  • Then things got confusing fast. Mizuhara changed his story the following day, telling ESPN that Ohtani had no knowledge of his debt or efforts to repay it, and the player's attorneys then said Ohtani had been the victim of "massive theft." The Dodgers fired Mizuhara. Yahoo Sports lays out the timeline of all this in chronological fashion. CBS Sports also has an explainer.
  • As the Washington Post notes, gambling is legal in 38 states, but California is not one of them. Mizuhara has said he previously bet via the site DraftKings and thought he was placing legal bets with the California bookmaker, identified by the LA Times as Mathew Bowyer of Orange County. Mizuhara also says that he never bet on baseball, and that Ohtani did not gamble at all. Major League Baseball forbids players to gamble on baseball but allows them to bet on other sports where it is legal.
  • "All of which has left Major League Baseball facing the most surprising of curveballs around the biggest name in the sport," per the Wall Street Journal. The "intensely private" Ohtani has a squeaky clean image who generally lets his play (he is a rare combination of star pitcher and power hitter) do his talking for him. (He's so good that his new contract makes him the highest paid athlete in US history.)

