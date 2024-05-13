In States With Abortion Bans, This Trend Could Be Bad News

Those states saw greater drops in medical school graduates applying for residencies
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 13, 2024 9:20 AM CDT
In States With Abortion Bans, This Trend Seems Troubling
Medical diagrams are posted in a hallway of one of the wings of a hospital in Mississippi on Feb. 29, 2024.   (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Fewer US medical school graduates are applying to residency programs, but the drop is more striking in states that ban abortion compared with other states, the AP reports. Figures released Thursday by the Association of American Medical Colleges showed continuing declines after the group first spotted the difference in an analysis last year. "It looks even more pronounced. So now, I'm looking at a trend," said Dr. Atul Grover, a co-author of the latest report. More study is needed to understand why medical students aren't applying to certain residency programs. "But it certainly looks like this change in reproductive health laws and regulations is having an effect on where new physicians are choosing to train," Grover said.

  • The number of applicants to these post-graduate training programs dropped slightly across the board from spring of 2023 to spring of 2024, with larger decreases seen in states with abortion bans. Those states saw a drop of 4.2% from the previous application cycle, compared with 0.6% in states where abortion is legal.
  • Similarly, states with abortion bans saw a 6.7% drop in OB-GYN applicants year over year, while states without abortion restrictions saw a 0.4% increase in OB-GYN applicants. The group only looked at graduates from US medical schools, not those from osteopathic or international medical schools.
  • Dr. AnnaMarie Connolly, chief of education and academic affairs for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement that patients may ultimately suffer. Medical students choosing where to apply to residency programs "are making a commitment to the community to work and to live there for years while they train," she said, adding that they'll care for thousands of patients during that time and may wind up practicing there.
(More abortion stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X