In States With Abortion Bans, This Trend Could Be Bad News

Fewer US medical school graduates are applying to residency programs, but the drop is more striking in states that ban abortion compared with other states, the AP reports. Figures released Thursday by the Association of American Medical Colleges showed continuing declines after the group first spotted the difference in an analysis last year. "It looks even more pronounced. So now, I'm looking at a trend," said Dr. Atul Grover, a co-author of the latest report. More study is needed to understand why medical students aren't applying to certain residency programs. "But it certainly looks like this change in reproductive health laws and regulations is having an effect on where new physicians are choosing to train," Grover said.