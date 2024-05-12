Newborns in Great Plains Tribes Paying a Steep Price

Syphilis cases have been on the rise in the US, as has the number of infants born with the disease. But nowhere have those two stats wrought more misery than in South Dakota— more specifically among Native Americans on reservations there. ProPublica reports that "the syphilis rate among American Indians and Alaska Natives in the Great Plains surpasses any recorded rate in the United States since 1941, when it was discovered that penicillin could treat the infection." Numbers have been surging in particular since 2020, and "surging" might be an understatement: The rate is up 1,865% among Indigenous people in the region, who make up less than 10% of the population but 80% of its syphilis cases. The focus of the story, however, is on the most vulnerable victims—newborns.