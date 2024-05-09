Columbia University is facing more backlash over pro-Palestine campus protests, this time from more than a dozen conservative federal judges who penned a letter over the weekend to Columbia President Minouche Shafik to inform her they won't consider Columbia grads for clerkships or other gigs—both students from the university's Law School and in general—reports the Wall Street Journal. The 13 judges, all appointees of former President Trump, note they'll effectively blackball any students who study at Columbia, starting with this fall's entering class; current students ostensibly wouldn't be affected, per the Washington Post. More:

Letter: "Disruptors have threatened violence, committed assaults, and destroyed property," the 13 judges wrote in their May 6 note to Shafik. "As judges who hire law clerks every year to serve in the federal judiciary, we have lost confidence in Columbia as an institution of higher education."