Sources Say Trump Won't Testify at NYC Trial

Donald Trump has said more than once that he wants to testify in his criminal trial in New York, but will he? As the trial over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016 winds to a close, signs point to no. Four people close to Trump anonymously told the Washington Post that the jury is expected to start deliberations this week, and the former president is not expected to take the stand before then—though some of those sources admitted it's a possibility Trump could demand to testify at the last minute.

On Thursday, the last day court was held, a lawyer for Trump spoke about a small number of defense witnesses he may call this coming week. "It sounds like we might possibly be done with the presentation of evidence on Monday," the judge said, to which the defense attorney replied, "I was not speaking about President Trump, obviously. … That's another decision that we need to think through." Multiple outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, have had articles in recent days quoting legal experts who say it could be "dangerous" for Trump to testify, and it's not just Trump. The Post points out defense attorneys typically advise any client of the risk of testifying—though they often try to keep the prosecution guessing until the last minute on whether their client will take the stand. (More Donald Trump stories.)