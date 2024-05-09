Art Directors Guild Has Bleak Message for Up-and-Comers

It's a double whammy for those looking to break into the field of TV and movie production: Not only is the Art Directors Guild suspending an annual job-placement program for newbies, it delivered the news to would-be applicants with a seriously depressing message about their career choice:

"We cannot in good conscience encourage you to pursue our profession while so many of our members remain unemployed," reads the memo obtained by IndieWire.

The ADG cited a staggering 75% rate of unemployment among its 3,000 members, the result of a slew of factors including last year's strikes, the pandemic, and ongoing contract talks between the industry and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.