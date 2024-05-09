Art Directors Guild Has Bleak Message for Up-and-Comers

'We cannot in good conscience encourage you to pursue our profession'
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 9, 2024 4:15 PM CDT
Art Directors Guild Has Bleak Message for Up-and-Comers
   (Getty / nicoletaionescu)

It's a double whammy for those looking to break into the field of TV and movie production: Not only is the Art Directors Guild suspending an annual job-placement program for newbies, it delivered the news to would-be applicants with a seriously depressing message about their career choice:

  • "We cannot in good conscience encourage you to pursue our profession while so many of our members remain unemployed," reads the memo obtained by IndieWire.
  • The ADG cited a staggering 75% rate of unemployment among its 3,000 members, the result of a slew of factors including last year's strikes, the pandemic, and ongoing contract talks between the industry and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

  • "This is a huge blow to creating a consistent pipeline of future talent," per IndieWire, which ticks off affected jobs such as production designers, art directors, set designers, model-makers, illustrators, and title artists.
  • Meanwhile, Variety has details on the aforementioned contract talks, which have begun to tackle the difficult issues of "wages, residuals, working conditions and the use of artificial intelligence in production." At the moment, it's looking hopeful that another industry shutdown will be avoided.
