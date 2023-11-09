Actors Call Off Strike After Winning AI Protections, Raises

Hollywood's actors union reached a tentative deal with studios Wednesday to end its strike, bringing an end to months of labor strife that brought the entertainment industry to a historic halt. The three-year contract agreement must be approved by votes from the union's board and its members in the coming days to take effect, but leaders declared the strike will end at 12:01am Thursday. More than 60,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Performers went on strike July 14, joining screenwriters who had walked off the job more than two months earlier.

The agreement was approved by the union's negotiating committee on a unanimous vote., Variety reports. SAG-AFTRA's national board will consider the contract on Friday. The deal provides protections for actors against artificial intelligence for the first time, as well as a record pay raise. Most minimums will go up 7%. The Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America won 5% pay increases. Other details are scheduled to be released publicly once the national board OKs the deal. The ratification vote by members could take at least a week.