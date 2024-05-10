California Students Expelled for 'Blackface' Awarded $1M

In 2020, two California high school students were expelled from their Bay Area Catholic school after photos from 2017 emerged in which they were accused of donning blackface. The photos went viral amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody, and other students and parents at St. Francis High School pressured the school to discipline the boys for what they saw as a racist stunt, Fox News reports. The students and their parents sued the school, saying what the boys have on in the photo, taken when they were 14 and at a sleepover, is actually a green acne mask that darkened and appeared black, the Palo Alto Daily Post reports. This week, a jury awarded them more than $1 million in total.