Oprah Winfrey: I've Been a 'Major' Part of 'Diet Culture'

Oprah Winfrey says that her longtime focus on weight issues "set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold." The acknowledgment came during a three-hour live special, broadcast on YouTube, for which the iconic talk show host partnered with WeightWatchers. Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight also featured Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley, Busy Philipps, doctors and other experts, and WeightWatchers' CEO, CNN reports. WWD says the special's aim was to shift away from diet culture and and "weight bias" and instead educate viewers about the science behind weight. "I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture," Winfrey said. "Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online."