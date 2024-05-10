Oprah Winfrey: I've Been a 'Major' Part of 'Diet Culture'

Oprah Winfrey says that her longtime focus on weight issues "set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold." The acknowledgment came during a three-hour live special, broadcast on YouTube, for which the iconic talk show host partnered with WeightWatchers. Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight also featured Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley, Busy Philipps, doctors and other experts, and WeightWatchers' CEO, CNN reports. WWD says the special's aim was to shift away from diet culture and and "weight bias" and instead educate viewers about the science behind weight. "I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture," Winfrey said. "Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online."
"I've been a major contributor to it," continued Winfrey, who left the WeightWatchers board earlier this year. "I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I've been working in television." WeightWatchers' CEO said during the special that it's not healthy to act as if weight loss is simply a matter of willpower, and said it's time to "change the conversation from weight loss to weight health." CNN notes the special underscores the fact that the company is moving to a focus on "body acceptance" as well as weight loss drugs; a new membership plan was launched in December for people taking GLP-1 prescription drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. (In March, Winfrey released a big TV special on weight loss.)