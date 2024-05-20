A video link between New York City and Dublin that was shut down due to inappropriate behavior on both sides of the Atlantic has reopened with new security measures, reports the AP. The open-air video link between the two cities, which opened May 8 and was taken offline last week, reopened Sunday and will operate between the hours of 6am and 4pm in New York, and 11am to 9pm in Dublin. The Dublin City Council and Manhattan business group Flatiron NoMad Partnership organized the livestreaming public art installation called the "Portal." They said they've installed more fencing on the New York side and taken steps to prevent people from stepping on the sculpture and holding their phones up to the camera lens.