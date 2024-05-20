Michael Cohen: Yes, I Stole From Trump Organization

Defense wraps up its cross-examination
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 20, 2024 12:15 PM CDT
Donald Trump, far left, watches as defense attorney Todd Blanche, at podium, cross-examines Michael Cohen on the witness stand Monday, May 20, 2024, in New York.   (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Michael Cohen returned to the stand on Monday in Donald Trump's hush-money trial, with the defense continuing their line of attack on his credibility. One of the more notable moments came when Trump attorney Todd Blanche got Cohen to admit that he stole from the Trump Organization, reports Politico. Cohen acknowledged that he sought a $50,000 reimbursement for a payment he made to a tech company, even though his outlay was only $20,000.

  • "You stole from the Trump Organization, right?" Blanche asked. (The amount stolen was actually $60,000 because the money was doubled to cover taxes Cohen might owe.)
  • "Yes, sir," Cohen replied.

Blanche wrapped up his lengthy cross-examination of Cohen on Monday, and prosecutors on redirect circled back to the stolen money. Attorney Susan Hoffinger asked Cohen, whose annual bonus had been reduced, why he took the extra money. "I was angry because of the reduction in the bonus, and so I felt it was almost like self-help," Cohen said, per the Hill. Cohen is the prosecution's last witness, and it remains unclear whether the defense will call any witnesses of their own. (A Trump appearance on the stand is looking unlikely.) Either way, the New York Times doesn't expect jury deliberations to begin until next week. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)

