Judge: Conservatorship 'Appropriate' for Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson's business manager LeeAnn Hard and longtime publicist Jean Sievers will be taking charge of his personal and medical decisions under an arrangement approved by a judge on Thursday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May found there was "clear and convincing evidence" that a conservatorship was "necessary and appropriate" because the 81-year-old is "unable to care" for his person, USA Today reports. The petition was filed in February, weeks after the death of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the Beach Boys co-founder's wife of 28 years. May said Wilson, who is being treated for dementia, lacks the "capacity to make his own healthcare decisions." He found that Wilson "consents and does not object."

Details. Variety reports that the judge agreed to a stipulation added by Wilson's eldest daughters, Carnie and Wendy Wilson, stating that "all of Brian's children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian." Two of Wilson's seven children live with him.