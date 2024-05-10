Judge: Conservatorship 'Appropriate' for Brian Wilson

Manager, publicist will be handling Beach Boys co-founder's medical, personal decisions
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 10, 2024 9:13 AM CDT
In this Aug. 20, 2016 file photo, Brian Wilson performs at Elmwood Park Amphitheater in Roanoke, Virginia   (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Brian Wilson's business manager LeeAnn Hard and longtime publicist Jean Sievers will be taking charge of his personal and medical decisions under an arrangement approved by a judge on Thursday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May found there was "clear and convincing evidence" that a conservatorship was "necessary and appropriate" because the 81-year-old is "unable to care" for his person, USA Today reports. The petition was filed in February, weeks after the death of Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the Beach Boys co-founder's wife of 28 years. May said Wilson, who is being treated for dementia, lacks the "capacity to make his own healthcare decisions." He found that Wilson "consents and does not object."

  • Details. Variety reports that the judge agreed to a stipulation added by Wilson's eldest daughters, Carnie and Wendy Wilson, stating that "all of Brian's children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian." Two of Wilson's seven children live with him.

  • More on his condition. Rolling Stone reports that a capacity declaration stated that Wilson would find it "emotionally very stressful" to attend hearings in person. Dr. Stephen S. Marmer, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine, said Wilson has a "very short attention span" and "is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation." He said Wilson has trouble following instructions except in situations "based on long-standing muscle memory," like voice lessons and physical therapy.
  • No major changes. In a statement posted on Instagram after the February filing, Wilson's family said there would be no "extreme changes" to the household. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses," the family said.
  • An "outpouring of love and support." In a statement, Sievers said the "overwhelming outpouring of love and support for Brian" was appreciated, Rolling Stone reports. Wilson, she said, is physically healthy and leads a full life and is currently working on projects. She said the co-conservators "will ensure that all of Brian's daily living needs are satisfied and he continues to lead an active life."
