Last month, Brian Wilson lost his wife of nearly three decades. "She was my savior," he wrote on X after Melinda's death. Now, the family of the Beach Boys co-founder is seeking to place him under a conservatorship, suggesting the move is necessary to protect Wilson's interests and well-being. A statement posted Thursday on Wilson's social media said the 81-year-old musician had conferred with his doctors; seven children (five adopted with Melinda, and daughters Carnie and Wendy Wilson from his first marriage); and Gloria Ramos, who has previously been IDed as his housekeeper, on making the conservator call.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of," including by Ramos, the statement says. "Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses." Wilson's two new co-conservators, if approved, will be longtime family reps LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers, per the statement, which is signed by "the Wilson family."

The filing for the conservatorship was made this week, per People, which notes that the documents indicated Wilson is suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)." That filing adds that Wilson is "unable to properly provide for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter." We shouldn't expect to see Wilson at the upcoming April 26 court hearing on the matter, either, according to the filing, in which Wilson's physician notes the musician is "easily distracted ... has (a) very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation." (More Brian Wilson stories.)