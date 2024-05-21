Graceland Set to Go on Auction Block; Elvis' Heir Isn't Having It

Instead of going to Graceland, you could have been buying Graceland on Thursday, if a private investment firm had its way. As the Guardian reports, Naussany Investments & Private Lending had sought a public auction of the iconic and much-visited home of Elvis Presley, but the King's granddaughter and heir, Riley Keough, just stepped in to halt the sale at least temporarily. The details, also via the AP:

From the complainant: Naussany claims that Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, took out a loan that had $3.8 million outstanding at the time of her death in January 2023 and has since not been repaid. Naussany claims that Lisa Marie Presley used Graceland as collateral.