Graceland Set to Go on Auction Block; Elvis' Heir Isn't Having It

Riley Keough wins temporary restraining order against public auction of the King's iconic home
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted May 21, 2024 12:02 PM CDT
Elvis' Granddaughter Goes to Bat for Graceland
Fans wait in line outside Graceland on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate after a company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using Elvis' former home as collateral was not repaid.   (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

Instead of going to Graceland, you could have been buying Graceland on Thursday, if a private investment firm had its way. As the Guardian reports, Naussany Investments & Private Lending had sought a public auction of the iconic and much-visited home of Elvis Presley, but the King's granddaughter and heir, Riley Keough, just stepped in to halt the sale at least temporarily. The details, also via the AP:

  • From the complainant: Naussany claims that Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, took out a loan that had $3.8 million outstanding at the time of her death in January 2023 and has since not been repaid. Naussany claims that Lisa Marie Presley used Graceland as collateral.

  • From Keough: Her May 15 legal action seeking to halt the "non-judicial sale of Graceland" says the claims are "fraudulent. Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments." Keough calls documents Naussany provided "forgeries" and names Kurt Naussany personally as a defendant.
  • About Keough: The 34-year-old actor inherited the trust and ownership of Graceland upon her mother's death.
  • The status: A Memphis judge issued a temporary restraining order on the sale Monday. A hearing in Shelby County Chancery Court is scheduled for Wednesday.
