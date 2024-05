The passenger who died aboard a Singapore Airlines flight out of London's Heathrow Airport that ran into heavy turbulence was a 73-year-old British man, reports the Guardian. The unidentified passenger reportedly had a heart condition, and his cause of death is thought to be a heart attack, but details are still clarifying about the London-to-Singapore flight that aborted in Bangkok:

The injured: Seven people were in critical condition, mostly from head injuries, and another 23 suffered lesser injuries, reports the New York Times. The wife of the man who died is among the injured. The Boeing 777-300ER had 211 passengers and 18 crew aboard.