Donald Trump's Truth Social account has taken down a video that caused controversy because of its use of the word "reich," reports Reuters. A campaign rep says it was an unintentional reposting gaffe by a staffer who didn't notice the word with Nazi connotations.

The 30-second video featured headlines about prosperity following an imagined Trump victory. One read, "Industrial strength significantly increased ... driven by the creation of a unified reich." Disavowal: "This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the president was in court," said Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, per Politico.