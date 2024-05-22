Palace Gives Update on Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales is not yet ready to return to public duties, Kensington Palace announced in a brief update Tuesday. It came amid the publication of a report from the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, one of Princess Kate's causes. The report is "fascinating," showing business support for early child development can translate into "billions" for the economy, per the Toronto Star . But it will "almost certainly be overshadowed" by the mention of Kate. A rep noted "early childhood will continue to be central to [Kate's] public work." However, "the princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team."

Kate withdrew from public life in January to undergo abdominal surgery, which revealed an undisclosed type of cancer. She announced the diagnosis on March 22, exactly two months ago, saying she was in the early stages of "preventative chemotherapy." She also asked for space and privacy. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery," Kate said, per Newsweek.

She did not provide an introduction or quote for the business taskforce's report, which she typically would've done, Newsweek reports. Still, the palace said Kate "has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the taskforce's work" and "has seen the report." The director for the Royal Foundation's Early Childhood Centre added he'd personally "briefed the princess on this" and she was "looking forward to seeing momentum grow in the coming months," per the Star. There's no word on when doctors might give her the all clear. (More Kate Middleton stories.)