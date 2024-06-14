Judge: Man Was Defamed in Film About Finding King's Body

A former university official who complained that he was depicted as an "arrogant villain" in a movie about the discovery of King Richard III's remains under a parking lot has scored a win in his defamation lawsuit. A British judge ruled Friday that the portrayal of former University of Leicester registrar Richard Taylor in The Lost King was defamatory, meaning that his lawsuit can proceed to a full trial, the Guardian reports.

The 2022 movie stars Sally Hawkins as amateur historian Philippa Langley, who led the effort to find the king's remains. Taylor is suing co-writer Steve Coogan, production company Baby Cow, and distributors Pathe. Coogan plays Langley's husband.