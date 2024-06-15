South African Rivals Agree to Work Together, Buoying Nation

South Africa's main political rivals are now partners in government after they came together in a last-minute coalition deal that ensured President Cyril Ramaphosa was dramatically reelected with cross-party support, and a struggling country was given a boost. The agreement was only sealed on the sidelines of a marathon parliamentary session on Friday, allowing Ramaphosa to be reelected hours later for a second term with the help of opposition lawmakers who were once his loudest critics, the AP reports. The coalition between Ramaphosa's African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance—South Africa's only major party with a white leader—means Africa's most industrialized country can now form a government after a political deadlock that threatened its economic stability.