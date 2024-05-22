It's Bitcoin Pizza Day

Happy Bitcoin Pizza Day to all who celebrate. Celebrate what, you might ask? Wednesday's "holiday" marks the anniversary of the day when, in 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz got two pizzas delivered to his house from Papa John's, which he paid for using Bitcoin, Quartz reports. (How exactly he did so is a bit confusing; you can see his original post offering to trade Bitcoin for pizza on the Bitcoin Forum.) It was the first documented purchase made using the then-nascent cryptocurrency. Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoin for the pizzas—that amount would be worth $700 million today. At the time, it had no real-world value since it hadn't yet been used to buy anything, but Quartz puts its worth at approximately $41 (which is what Hanyecz likely could have sold it for at the time), while the cost of the pizzas was about $25.