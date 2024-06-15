The Deadly 'Dzud' Is Back, Has Killed Millions of Animals

An extreme weather phenomenon known as the dzud has killed more than 7.1 million animals in Mongolia this year, more than a tenth of the country's entire livestock holdings, endangering herders' livelihoods and way of life, the AP reports. Dzuds are a combination of perennial droughts and severe, snowy winters and they are becoming harsher and more frequent because of climate change. They are most associated with Mongolia but also occur in other parts of Central Asia. Many deaths, especially among malnourished female animals and their young, occur during the spring, which is the birthing season. Herding is central to Mongolia's economy and culture—contributing to 80% of its agricultural production and 11% of GDP. Thousands of families have lost over 70% of their entire herds.