There's no sign that Russia's two-year-plus invasion into Ukraine will end anytime soon, partly because Ukraine is now in a "critical time," with "its army in retreat and a new package of American arms yet to arrive in sufficient quantities," reports the New York Times. In a lengthy interview with the paper, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose five-year presidential term has been expanded under martial law due to the war, expresses his frustration with what he feels is the West's sluggish reaction to the war effort. "Shoot down what's in the sky over Ukraine," he says of possible involvement from NATO nations. "And give us the weapons to use against Russian forces on the borders." More from the interview:

On acquiring more Patriot air defense systems: "Can we get seven?" Zelensky asks of the Western alliance, suggesting that could be an outcome of a NATO get-together in DC in July. "Do you think it is too much for the NATO anniversary summit in Washington? For a country that is fighting for freedom and democracy around the world today?"