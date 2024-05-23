Families of Israeli Hostages Share Disturbing Video

In an effort to increase pressure on Israel, the families of hostages taken by Hamas during its October 7 attacks on the country have released disturbing video of some of the abductions. The footage was recorded via bodycam worn by Hamas captors and was previously released by Hamas. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which CNN describes as a campaigning group, obtained it from the Israel Defense Forces—which, per the forum, "edited and censored [the video] to exclude the most disturbing scenes." The video shows the violent abductions of seven female IDF soldiers from the Nahal Oz base, NBC News reports. They were working as observers, a role that involves monitoring Israel's border security, when they were taken.

The video shows some of the women bruised and bloodied, and their kidnappers can be heard calling them "dogs" and threatening to shoot them. One of the seven has since been rescued, one was killed while in Gaza, and the remaining five are still being held captive. The forum says Israel is not doing enough to secure the safe return of all Israeli hostages. In response to the release of the video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is "horrified by the video showing the abduction of our dear field observers," and that the "cruelty of Hamas terrorists only enhances my determination to fight forcefully until the destruction of Hamas, to ensure that what we've seen this evening will not happen ever again." (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)