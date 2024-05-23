Mary Lou Retton Addresses the 'Naysayers'

Mary Lou Retton is still on oxygen months after her mysterious health scare, and doctors expect it'll be another year to 18 months before she's off, the Olympic gymnast tells Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. "They still don't know what's wrong with me. They're calling it a rare form of pneumonia," Retton says. After the initial health crisis in October, Retton says she later had "a bit of a relapse" but is now "back" and looking to the future, including her first grandchild, due in July. But it's been difficult dealing with her long recovery, and "the lungs are a different beast" than rehabbing a hip or a shoulder, she notes: "It's been hard."