Harvard Speaker Veers Off-Script at Commencement

As degrees were handed out to 9,262 Harvard graduates on Thursday, more than 1,000 people exited the commencement while chanting "Free, Free Palestine" and "Let them walk," the Harvard Crimson reports. The latter was in reference to 13 Harvard seniors who were told on Wednesday that they would not receive their diplomas due to their participation in a protest encampment, reports the AP. Per the Crimson, the chanting continued for the remainder of the ceremony but "administrators continued the conferral as usual" and interim Harvard President Alan M. Garber "looked unfazed."