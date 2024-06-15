Department Fires, Arrests Officer in OnlyFans Video

A cameo in an adult video has cost a Nashville police officer his job, and possibly more. Sean Herman was fired from the Metro Nashville Police Department on May 9 after detectives identified him in an OnlyFans skit centering on a mock traffic stop, NBC News reports. Herman, 33, was on duty and in uniform when the video was filmed, the department said, and his patrol car could be seen. This week, he was arrested on charges of felony official misconduct.