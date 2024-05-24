Burger King Does Not Let $5 McDonald's Deal Stand

A week after McDonald's announced plans for a $5 meal deal this summer, Burger King moved to go its rival one better, at least. "We are bringing back our $5 Your Way Meal," a BK spokesperson said. Without giving a starting date, Burger King said its deal will be available before McDonald's is. The move is a counter to the loss of customers in the industry over rising prices; a poll in January found that about 25% of people with incomes under $50,000 were buying less fast food, CBS News reports. Burger King also tweaked the competition by mentioning it had agreed with its franchisees on the $5 offer; McDonald's ran into opposition among franchisees when imposing its deal, per CNBC. Here's how the deals stack up: