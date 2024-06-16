9 People Trying to Beat the Heat Near Detroit Are Shot

Nine children and adults who were trying to cool off on a hot day near Detroit were shot and wounded at a watery "splash pad" inside a public park on Saturday. The gunman was later found dead at a nearby home after the apparently random attack in Rochester Hills, say police.

Shooting: Police say the gunman got out of his vehicle at the streetside Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad about 5:10pm and started shooting, reports the Detroit News. Based on shell casings at the scene, he fired 28 times with a handgun or handguns.

Police say the gunman got out of his vehicle at the streetside Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad about 5:10pm and started shooting, reports the Detroit News. Based on shell casings at the scene, he fired 28 times with a handgun or handguns. Victims: An 8-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot in the head, reports the AP. His mother, shot in the abdomen, also was in critical condition, and his 4-year-old brother was in stable condition with a leg wound. The other six people wounded were in stable condition. All were age 30 or older, including a 78-year-old man.