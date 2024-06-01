Italian Island: Please Adopt Our Goats

About 100 year-round residents live on Alicudi, an idyllic, 2-square mile Mediterranean island that's part of the Aeolian chain. But they share their home with roughly 600 wild goats, and it's becoming a problem. As the New York Times reports, the plan is to capture, tag, and quarantine feral goats before shipping them off to nearby Sicily for a new adoption program that's turning out to be quite popular, if they can pull it off. The goats first came to the island 35 years ago when an inhabitant brought some in as a food source. After a few escaped, they thrived on the island's volcanic cliffsides, so much so that they now outnumber people by at least six to one.