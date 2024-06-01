Boeing Starliner Launch Scrubbed With Minutes to Go

A computer called off Boeing's first astronaut flight on Saturday with 3 minutes, 50 seconds on the countdown clock. The reason wasn't immediately clear, the Washington Post reports. Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, then went to work to shut down safely and remove astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were expecting to spend about eight days on the International Space Station, from their seats in the Starliner capsule. Launch controllers were evaluating data to find the problem, per the AP .

A backup launch time had been scheduled for 12:03pm Sunday by NASA and Boeing, but there was no word on whether that's the new plan. After that, the possibilities are Wednesday and Thursday, per the Post. The launch involving astronauts has hit repeated delays, the most recent on May 6 for leak checks and rocket repairs. The Starliner capsule is to be carried by United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket to the space station. NASA is seeking a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four year, per the AP. (More Starliner stories.)