Kimmel's Young Son Has 3rd Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel offered an optimistic update about his son Billy Tuesday after the 7-year-old had his third open-heart surgery. "We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," Kimmel wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Billy in his hospital bed, reports Today. Billy was born with a heart defect, which Kimmel revealed in an emotional Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue back in 2017.
Kimmel used the post to praise staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, notes ABC7. "Walking around this hospital, meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience," he wrote. Kimmel also has a 9-year-old daughter, Jane, with wife Molly McNearny, and two adult children with his first wife, per People. (More Jimmy Kimmel stories.)