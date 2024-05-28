Kimmel's Young Son Has 3rd Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel offered an optimistic update about his son Billy Tuesday after the 7-year-old had his third open-heart surgery. "We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," Kimmel wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Billy in his hospital bed, reports Today. Billy was born with a heart defect, which Kimmel revealed in an emotional Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue back in 2017.