Modi Wins Rare Third Term, but Gets a Rude Awakening

In one sense, it's a day of triumph for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: He has become only the second Indian leader to win three consecutive terms, reports the New York Times. On the other hand, his Bharatiya Janata Party won by a majority that fell way short of expectations, suggesting serious cracks in his support base.

A letdown: Projections have the BJP on track to win about 240 seats in the 543-seat parliament. The party won 303 seats in 2019 and boasted about taking 400 in this election. While the BJP will still be the top party, it will for the first time since gaining power in 2014 have to form a coalition government with smaller parties, reports the AP.

Market tanks: India's stock market plunged nearly 6% on the surprisingly poor showing by the BJP—and the prospects for instability, reports the Wall Street Journal. The market closed at a record high on Monday when exit polls suggested the BJP would romp.