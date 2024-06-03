China Is Gathering a Historic Sample From the Moon

Craft lands on its far side, will scoop up first-ever canister of rocks and soil
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 3, 2024 7:57 AM CDT
Earthlings to Get First Look at Soil From Moon's Far Side
Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center Sunday, June 2, 2024.   (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP)

China is the only nation that has managed to land a spacecraft on the far side of the moon—and it not only matched the feat over the weekend, it plans to go one step further and collect the first-ever samples of rock and soil.

  • Video: China's National Space Administration released this video of the Chang'e-6 unmanned probe touching down Sunday in a large crater called the South Pole-Aitken Basin, reports the AP.

  • History: A predecessor called the Chang'e-4 touched down on the far side in 2019, but this lander will one-up that mission by scooping up about 4 pounds of rock and dirt, reports Space.com. Some will be scraped off the surface and some will come from roughly 6 feet deep. Assuming all goes well, the canister of samples will arrive back on Earth on June 25, giving humans their first-ever look at far-side soil.
  • Daunting: Every mission to the moon with the exception of Chang'e-4 and Chang'e-6 has focused on the near side of the moon because it is much easier, relatively speaking, to explore. The lunar far side never faces the Earth and requires a relay satellite for communications, and it's generally more rugged with a thicker crust and more craters. The soil samples could go a long way in helping astronomers understand why it is so different than the near side, per the New York Times.
