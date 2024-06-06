In an attempt to stave off the worst effects of global warming, researchers are reaching into their toolbox to find whatever remedies they can. One California city has now shoved one such plan back in the box: On Wednesday, the City Council in Alameda voted to stop scientists from experimenting with a device that could one day help cool Earth down. More:

The plan: As part of the University of Washington's Marine Cloud Brightening Program, atmospheric scientists were spraying sea salt particles on the flight deck of the USS Hornet, a decommissioned aircraft carrier parked in San Francisco Bay. The test, which began in early April and was set to last for months or even years, was to determine how the particles move through the air—with a possible goal of one day spraying them into the clouds to reflect sunlight away from the Earth.