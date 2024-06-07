UK Leader Roasted After Leaving D-Day Events Early

President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made time to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, but the UK's prime minister had an election season TV interview scheduled. So Rishi Sunak left France for home, and the UK was represented by its king and queen, as well as Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who used to be prime minister—but not the current occupant of the office held by Winston Churchill on June 6, 1944. After an outcry, Sunak expressed regret on Friday. "On reflection, that was a mistake and I apologize," he said, NBC News reports.