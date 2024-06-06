President Biden marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday by saying "we will not walk away" from the defense of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe. "To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable," he said during a ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy. "If we were to do that, it means we'd be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches." D-Day was the largest amphibious assault in history, and Biden called it a "powerful illustration of how alliances, real alliances make us stronger," the AP reports. He said that was "a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

"The autocrats of the world are watching closely to see what happens in Ukraine," Biden said, per the BBC. Ukraine, he said, "has been invaded by a tyrant," he added, per CBS News.

Speaking about the American troops that stormed Normandy's beaches on June 6, 1944, Biden said "let us be worthy of their sacrifice," adding, per the AP: "We must remember that the fact that they were heroes here that day does not absolve us of what we have to do today. Democracy is never guaranteed. Every generation must preserve it, defend it, and fight for it. That's the test of the ages."