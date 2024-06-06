At D-Day Ceremony, Biden Draws Parallel to Ukraine

'To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 6, 2024 11:06 AM CDT
At D-Day Ceremony, Biden Draws Parallel to Ukraine
President Biden speaks with World War II veteran Bob Pedigo after French President Emmanuel Macron honored the veteran with the Legion of Honor medal.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday by saying "we will not walk away" from the defense of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe. "To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable," he said during a ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy. "If we were to do that, it means we'd be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches." D-Day was the largest amphibious assault in history, and Biden called it a "powerful illustration of how alliances, real alliances make us stronger," the AP reports. He said that was "a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

  • "The autocrats of the world are watching closely to see what happens in Ukraine," Biden said, per the BBC. Ukraine, he said, "has been invaded by a tyrant," he added, per CBS News.
  • Speaking about the American troops that stormed Normandy's beaches on June 6, 1944, Biden said "let us be worthy of their sacrifice," adding, per the AP: "We must remember that the fact that they were heroes here that day does not absolve us of what we have to do today. Democracy is never guaranteed. Every generation must preserve it, defend it, and fight for it. That's the test of the ages."

  • Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky and his wife were applauded when they arrived at the event, the Guardian reports.
  • Before Biden's remarks, French President Emmanuel Macron told US veterans that "you came here because the free world needed each and every one of you, and you answered the call," per the AP. Macron awarded the Legion of Honor to several of them, and he kissed them on each cheek as he pinned on their medals. Biden followed with handshakes and embraces.
  • Earlier, Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with more than two dozen American veterans near Omaha Beach, where the fiercest D-Day fighting took place.
  • Biden told a veteran that "you saved the world." The president led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" to another. Steve Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the Hollywood heavyweights behind movies and television shows about World War II, were nearby. When Army veteran Robert Gibson approached, the first lady clutched his arm to help him stand next to the president as they shook hands. "Don't get old," the 100-year-old man from New Jersey joked to the 81-year-old president, who was a toddler on D-Day. The BBC notes that Biden "will likely be" the last US president to have been alive during the operation.
  • In an interview with the AP a few days ago, Gibson said he was "living on borrowed time" but wanted to see the beach again. He was in the second wave of troops that landed on Utah Beach on D-Day. "Terrible. Some of the young fellows never ever made it to the beach," he said. "It was so bad that we had to run over [them] to get on the beach. That's how bad it was."
(More D-Day stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X