US Tourist Electrocuted in Jacuzzi at Mexico Resort

A visitor from El Paso was killed and a woman was seriously injured Tuesday night because of what investigators believe was faulty hot tub wiring at a resort in Mexico. In a statement , prosecutors in Sonora state blamed "electrical failure" for the electrocution of a 43-year-old man, NBC News reports. Prosecutors said a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized with burns consistent with electric shock, reports KTSM . She was transferred to a US hospital in critical condition. KFOX14 identified the couple as Jorge Guillen and Lizette Zambrano.

Authorities said the pair were shocked in an outdoor Jacuzzi next to a swimming pool at a private condo complex in Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, a beach town near the Arizona border, the El Paso Times reports. Prosecutors said a witness who knew the couple saw them in the Jacuzzi and noticed they weren't moving, per KTSM. She called for help after she tried to enter the Jacuzzi and was shocked, prosecutors said. (More Mexico stories.)