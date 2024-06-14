Unusual Settlement Reached in Facial-Recognition Lawsuit

Congratulations, you might soon be the part-owner of a facial-recognition company powered by artificial intelligence. Granted, the stake is miniscule, but still. The weirdness is the result of what Reuters describes as an "unusual" class-action settlement by the company Clearview AI. The lawsuit accuses Clearview of grabbing billions of photos of people off the internet without permission for its facial-recognition tool, explains the New York Times. Because it would go broke if it had to pay cash to so many people, the company instead has offered a collective 23% stake in the company to Americans who wound up in its database. Anyone in the US who has ever had a photo of themselves posted online is a potential beneficiary and could submit a claim if the deal goes through.