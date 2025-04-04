$1M Human vs AI Wager Will Rest on Duke-Houston Game

As the NCAA March Madness reaches its fever pitch, a dramatic $1 million wager between a seasoned gambler and a savvy AI site will boil down to the clash between Duke and Houston in the Final Four. Who will have the final slam dunk in this high-stakes matchup of man versus machine?

In the NCAA March Madness tournament, a $1 million wager between pro gambler Sean Perry and AI site 4C Predictions hinges on the Duke-Houston Final Four game, the AP reports.

Perry backed 5 1/2-point favorite Duke. 4C Predictions chose Houston. Perry has missed 13 picks in 60 games; the AI has missed 10. Both correctly predicted the Final Four teams. Alan Levy, who runs 4C Predictions, says his AI's 50 correct picks out of 60 places it in humans' 95th percentile, "which has gone beyond even what we expected at the start."