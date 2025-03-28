ChatGPT's 'Ghiblification' Raises Ethical Concerns

Some fans of Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio behind Spirited Away and other beloved movies, were delighted this week when a new version of ChatGPT let them transform popular internet memes or personal photos into the distinct style of Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki. But the trend also highlighted ethical concerns about artificial intelligence tools trained on copyrighted creative works and what that means for the future livelihoods of human artists, the AP reports. Miyazaki, 84, known for his hand-drawn approach and whimsical storytelling, has expressed skepticism about AI's role in animation.