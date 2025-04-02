Nintendo Reveals Launch Date, Price for Switch 2

Nintendo has announced a June 5 launch date and $449.99 price tag for its latest gaming console, the Switch 2, which will introduce interactive chat and screenshare functions to connect gamers. In its 60-minute Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, the company revealed a more vibrant display on the Switch 2, a larger screen, and several games that will launch with the console.

Central to its updated system is a new "C" button on its Joy-Con controller, which will launch a new "GameChat" feature that requires a subscription to Nintendo's Switch online service. It allows players to "communicate with friends and family while playing a game," and lets them share their game screen with others. A built-in microphone will also allow chatting with other gamers.