The Top 10 Companies That Have Innovation in Spades

There are global firms that aren't only "keeping up," but also "setting the pace." Fast Company has taken a deep dive into the world's most innovative companies, across all major industries, and come up with the best of the best, many of which are "making what once seemed impossible a reality" via artificial intelligence. Waymo, the ride-hailing firm that employs self-driving vehicles, ranks at the top of the list for its efforts on "steering robotaxis into the fast lane." Check out which other companies have risen to the occasion and taken on the "daunting task" of prepping "for both the challenges of today and ones they've yet to identify," per Fast Company: