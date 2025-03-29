The Top 10 Companies That Have Innovation in Spades

Waymo tops Fast Company ranking of the most groundbreaking firms across the globe
Posted Mar 29, 2025 5:30 AM CDT
The World's Most Innovative Companies
A Waymo minivan arrives to pick up passengers on April 7, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.   (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

There are global firms that aren't only "keeping up," but also "setting the pace." Fast Company has taken a deep dive into the world's most innovative companies, across all major industries, and come up with the best of the best, many of which are "making what once seemed impossible a reality" via artificial intelligence. Waymo, the ride-hailing firm that employs self-driving vehicles, ranks at the top of the list for its efforts on "steering robotaxis into the fast lane." Check out which other companies have risen to the occasion and taken on the "daunting task" of prepping "for both the challenges of today and ones they've yet to identify," per Fast Company:

  1. Waymo
  2. Nvidia
  3. Nubank
  4. WNBA
  5. BYD
  6. Glean
  7. Abridge
  8. EssilorLuxottica
  9. Rocket Lab
  10. Duolingo
More on each company here. (More best companies stories.)

