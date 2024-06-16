American Swimmer Surprises Herself With World Record

The University of Virginia's Gretchen Walsh set a world record in the women's 100-meter butterfly Saturday night at the US Olympic swimming trials, per the AP . The 21-year-old posted a time of 55.18 seconds in a semifinal heat in Indianapolis, eclipsing the mark of 55.48 set by Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. "I definitely was feeling it," said Walsh. "I thought I was dying. I didn't know I was going that fast." Walsh held her left hand over her mouth as she looked at the scoreboard in disbelief, a "WR" beside her name.

"There has been a little bit of a buzz out there," she said. "I think going into tonight, like I knew it would take a (55-) point-4 or I guess point-5, but I didn't think I was going to do it tonight. I just knew I wanted to go a fast time and now here I am—a world-record holder." The Nashville native still has some work to do to claim a spot on her first Olympic team. In the final Sunday night, she will face a strong field that includes Torri Huske, Regan Smith, and Claire Curzan—all of them medalists from the Tokyo Games. Walsh, meanwhile, feels like she has a chance to break her own record.