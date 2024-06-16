Dislike of Both Candidates Reaches Historic Level

Pew survey shows one-fourth of voters aren't satisfied with either
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2024 4:50 PM CDT
Poll: 25% of Voters Dislike Both
Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at 180 Church on Saturday in Detroit, as Itasha Dotson and Carlos Chambers listen.   (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

One-fourth Americans have unfavorable views of both President Biden and Donald Trump, Pew Research data show—the highest level of any of the past 10 presidential elections. The share has almost doubled since the 2020 election, making this fall's contest "the most dreaded election in modern political history," Axios says. On the other hand, Pew's survey found that 39% of Americans view Trump favorably and 37% feel that way about Biden. The survey was conducted before Trump was convicted in his New York criminal trial. This is a shift: At least one candidate had a favorable rating of at least 50% around this point in every campaign between 1988 and 2012. Through 2004, both nominees had favorability ratings of at least 50%, Pew reports.

  • Trump's weekend: The Republican candidate campaigned in the battleground state of Michigan. In Detroit, Trump attacked immigrants in the US illegally in speeches at a Black church and to a group known to attract white supremacists, the AP reports. "The people coming across the border—all those millions of people—they're inflicting tremendous harm to our Black population and to our Hispanic population," Trump told the Turning Point Action convention on Saturday night. He also challenged Biden to a cognitive test and brought up his "Person, woman, man, camera, TV" success. Trump praised Rep. Ronny Jackson, a White House physician during his presidency, per the AP, but called him "Johnson."
  • Biden's weekend: The Democratic incumbent spent Saturday night raising more than $30 million in fundraiser in Los Angeles after skipping the Ukraine summit in Switzerland. Barack Obama costarred at the Peacock Theater event supported by Hollywood stars such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand, the AP reports. Jimmy Kimmel interviewed the former running mates. When he asked Biden what his proudest accomplishment is, Biden said, "We have the strongest economy in the world today," adding "we try to give ordinary people an even chance." When Kimmel asked what the president can do about a TV host who makes fun of him nightly, Biden asked, "Ever hear of Delta Force?"
(More Election 2024 stories.)

