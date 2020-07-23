Trump Brags About Cognitive Test, Says Biden Should Take It

(Newser) – President Trump says his cognitive test results wowed doctors—and now he's urging Joe Biden to take the same test. Being president of the United States requires "stamina," "physical health," and "mental health," Trump said in a Fox News interview Wednesday, so "in a way [Biden] has an obligation to" take such a test. "Because I can tell you President Xi is sharp, President Putin is sharp, Erdogan is sharp. You don’t have any non-sharp people that you’re dealing with." Trump, 74, has frequently argued that Biden, 77, is too old to run for president. Trump said during the interview that he'd asked less than a year ago if he could take a test to prove his mental prowess to the media, but he also said he asked Dr. Ronny Jackson about doing so, and Jackson has not been his doctor since 2018. It remains unclear when the cognitive test would have been taken.

story continues below

The New York Times notes that during the Fox interview, Trump "over and over again" recited what he claimed was a sample sequence from the cognitive testing he underwent. "The first questions are very easy," Trump explained. "The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s, like, you’ll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'" Then, he said, up to 20 minutes later, he'd be asked to repeat the sequence: "And you go: ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.' If you get it in order, you get extra points," he said, because "it's actually not that easy" to do so, and "nobody" is able to do it. But, he said, continuing to repeat the sequence, he did. "They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?'" he said. "I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there." (Read more President Trump stories.)

