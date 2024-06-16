Cops Sexually Abuse Kids, Dodge Prison: Report

In Nevada, Missouri, a 16-year-old girl interested in becoming a cop started going on ride-alongs with officer Brian Hansen. He would eventually plead guilty to statutory sodomy after state investigators accused him of sexually abusing the teen in his patrol car and at a firing range. Hansen received probation, not jail time. As an extensive investigation by the Washington Post makes clear, the story is not an anomaly. Over "the past two decades, hundreds of law enforcement officers in the United States have sexually abused children while officials at every level of the criminal justice system have failed to protect kids, punish abusers and prevent additional crimes," the story reads. The Post identified at least 1,800 law enforcement officers at the state and local level who were charged with child sexual abuse from 2005 through 2022. Details: