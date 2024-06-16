New COVID Mystery? Those 'Excess Deaths'

The rate of "excess death" held steady for much of the COVID pandemic, despite vaccines, masks, and social distancing—but why? A new study on the topic is reigniting debate over pandemic measures and calling for a deeper investigation into COVID deaths, the Straits Times reports. Looking at data from 47 Western nations, researchers found more than 3 million reported "excess deaths"—that is, more than expected before the pandemic—between January 2020 and December 2022, with the annual number hovering just north of 1 million in the first two years and dipping to about 800,000 in the last. "This raises serious concerns" about the possible downsides of COVID measures like containment and vaccines, per the study: