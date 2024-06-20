Prosecutors Have a Long List of Baldwin's Alleged 'Horseplay' With Gun

Before the shot that took Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life in 2021, prosecutors say Alec Baldwin "engaged in horseplay" with the revolver that would ultimately kill her. Prosecutors say in a new court filing that they plan to introduce evidence that Baldwin's "erratic and aggressive behavior during the filming" created a potentially dangerous environment on the New Mexico film set, the Guardian reports. They allege that the actor had been "repeatedly" reckless with firearms on the set, CNN reports. Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial starts in less than three weeks.