Prosecutors Have a Long List of Baldwin's Alleged 'Horseplay' With Gun

Before the shot that took Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life in 2021, prosecutors say Alec Baldwin "engaged in horseplay" with the revolver that would ultimately kill her. Prosecutors say in a new court filing that they plan to introduce evidence that Baldwin's "erratic and aggressive behavior during the filming" created a potentially dangerous environment on the New Mexico film set, the Guardian reports. They allege that the actor had been "repeatedly" reckless with firearms on the set, CNN reports. Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial starts in less than three weeks.
Some of the allegations listed in the prosecution's court filings include claims that Baldwin:
- "used his gun as a pointer directing crew members"
- "discharged the revolver after the filming was over and 'cut' was called"
- "engaged in horseplay with the revolver while making videos"
- aimed the gun and fired a blank round at a member of the crew "while using that crew member as a line of site as his perceived target"
- "shot several scenes wherein he placed his finger on the trigger of the revolver where the scene did not require any shooting of the firearm"
- was "inattentive during the firearms training," texting and video chatting with family instead of paying attention
- pushed the movie's armorer to reload more quickly
Prosecutors say there is video evidence of Baldwin with his finger on the trigger even when not filming a shooting scene, and that there is a photo from minutes before the fatal shooting in which Baldwin "appears to have his finger inside the trigger guard and his thumb on the hammer" of the gun.
stories.)